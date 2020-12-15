Svejkovsky & Tigers to represent WHL in Memorial eCup Championship
Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers are bound for the CHL Memorial eCup Championship after sweeping Ty Collins and the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads in best-of-three semifinal action on Tuesday evening.
Game 1 – Mississauga Steelheads / Ty Collins (3) vs. Medicine Hat Tigers / Lukas Svejkovsky (5)
Svejkovsky put Collins and the Steelheads against the wall with a critical Game 1 victory.
A prospect of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Svejkovsky continued to inflict damage on his opponents by using his own eCharacter. It was eSvejkovsky registering the game-winning tally in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, before Corson Hopwo provided some additional insurance.
The Tigers also received scoring from Ryan Chyzowski, Cole Sillinger, and Noah Danielson in Game 1.
Game 2 – Medicine Hat Tigers / Lukas Svejkovsky (4) vs. Mississauga Steelheads / Ty Collins (2)
In Game 2, Svejkovsky erased a 2-0 Mississauga lead to extinguish the OHL’s lone remaining competitor, and punch a ticket through to the CHL Memorial eCup Championship.
Sillinger struck once again, getting the Tigers on the scoreboard and cutting the lead to 2-1, before Elijah Brown knotted the game up in the second period.
Midway through the third period, it was Bryan Lockner snapping the deadlock and giving the Tigers a 3-2 edge. Brett Kemp registered the insurance marker in this one, and Mads Sogaard flashed leather with a big glove save in the final 60 seconds of regulation as the Tigers claimed a 4-2 triumph.
That’ll do it! The Tigers advance to the finals of the Memorial eCup on Thursday night!!!
Tigers win by a score of 4-2 and sweep @OHLSteelheads 2 games to nil. Great games by Ty Collins and Lukas Svejkovsky! pic.twitter.com/YwRE8X5PNe
— Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) December 16, 2020
Coming Up
Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers will take on the winner of the other semifinal featuring the Saint John Sea Dogs and Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The second semifinal is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 6:15 p.m. ET on the CHL’s Twitch channel. Championship action gets underway Thursday, December 17 at 4:15 p.m. MT with all WHL fans welcome to join us on the WHL Twitch channel.