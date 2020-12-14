Svejkovsky & Tigers surge to semifinals of Memorial eCup

And then there was one.

Round 4 of the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia played out Monday evening, with Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers the lone WHL squad to advance to the semifinals as Trevor Longo and the Vancovuer Giants bowed out of competition.

Medicine Hat Tigers / Lukas Svejkovsky (5) vs. Saginaw Spirit / Danny Katic (3)

Lukas Svejkovsky continued his dominant performance at the Memorial eCup, knocking out OHL favourite Danny Katic and the Saginaw Spirit on Monday evening.

Svejkovsky and Katic battled to a 3-3 tie through 40 minutes of play before Svejkovsky skated away with it in the third period. Svejkovsky utilized the skills of 2021 NHL Draft prospect Cole Sillinger to score twice in the final period, locking in a 5-3 win.

Corson Hopwo, Bryan Lockner, and Eric Van Impe also found the scoresheet for the Tigers, while Mads Sogaard continue to provide all-star goaltending for Svejkovsky.

Lukas Svejkovksy and the Medicine Hat Tigers are off to the Final 4 in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia Canada! Congratulations Lukas, we can't wait see what comes next!#KiaCHLeCup #medicinehat #tigershockey pic.twitter.com/BGaJGNOljr — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) December 14, 2020

Mississauga Steelheads / Ty Collins (7) vs. Vancouver Giants / Trevor Longo (1)

An impressive run at the Memorial eCup for Trevor Longo and the Vancouver Giants has come to an end following a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Ty Collins and the Mississauga Steelheads on Monday evening.

A 1-1 tie after 20 minutes of play quickly devolved for Longo, as Collins struck for six unanswered goals to secure the victory.

That's game.. Congrats to the @OHLSteelheads on advancing to the Final 4. But please join us in congratulating @t_longo11 on an incredible run in the #KiaCHLeCup. You represented the Giants and the @TheWHL with the utmost class, as always. pic.twitter.com/0RZrcZh7nM — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 15, 2020

Coming Up

Next on the schedule is semifinals action, set for Tuesday and Wednesday evening. On Tuesday night beginning at 4:15 p.m. MT, Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers will take on Ty Collins and the Mississauga Steelheads in a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the Memorial eCup final on Thursday. Catch the action on the WHL’s Twitch channel.