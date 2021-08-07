Stu Barnes returns to Tri-City Americans as head coach

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced Saturday the team has hired Americans alumnus and co-owner Stu Barnes as the 15th Head Coach in franchise history.

Barnes began his WHL playing career with the New Westminster Bruins during the 1987-88 season, then relocated with the franchise to Tri-City for the 1988-89 campaign.

The Spruce Grove, Alta. product posted 59 goals and 141 points in 70 games for the Americans during their inaugural season, and was awarded the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year. After his impressive season in Tri-City, Barnes was selected fourth overall in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets.

He finished his WHL playing career by collecting 144 points (52G-92A) in 63 games during the 1989-90 season, a total which sits second all-time in Americans franchise history for points in a single campaign.

Barnes went on to enjoy a 16-year professional career which saw him play 1,136 games in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas Stars. During his NHL career, he totaled 597 points (261G-336A) and twice competed in the Stanley Cup Final, with the Panthers in 1996 and the Sabres in 1999.

Barnes served as captain of the Buffalo Sabres during the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. He then joined the Dallas Stars where he would again hold a leadership role and wear a letter during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns.

“Stu had a tremendous impact on the Americans organization as a player and fan favorite,” stated Tory. “As a fierce competitor himself, he understands the development process of today’s young players and will bring relentless passion and energy to the job. He was also a great leader and will bring those qualities he had as an NHL captain to our team.”

Barnes spent five years as an Assistant Coach with the Dallas Stars upon retiring as a player in 2008. He has also coached at the youth level as an Assistant Coach with the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA and a Head Coach at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, B.C. Most recently, he worked as a Pro Scout for the Seattle Kraken.