Statement from WHL, Everett Silvertips & Seattle Thunderbirds regarding order from Washington State Governor Jay Inslee

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League, Everett Silvertips, and Seattle Thunderbirds are aware of the order made by Washington State Governor Jay Inslee to prohibit public and private mass gatherings of more than 250 persons. The WHL, Silvertips, and Thunderbirds will adhere to the mandated guidelines in the Greater Seattle area.

The WHL, Silvertips, and Thunderbirds will be reviewing each WHL regular season event scheduled to take place for the rest of the month in the Greater Seattle area. More information will be provided when it is available.

“The WHL fully understands and respects the position taken by Washington State Governor Jay Inslee today and will comply with the public gathering requirements for the upcoming WHL home games of the Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We take the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously, and will take every step necessary to assist in containing this virus.”

For more information on COVID-19, please visit any of the following public health authority websites:

Public Health Agency of Canada – https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/

