2019-20 WHL SEASON PAUSED – Thursday, March 12, 2020
March 13, 2020

Statement from the CHL regarding the 2020 Memorial Cup

The Canadian Hockey League has been in regular communication with the Kelowna Host Organizing Committee for the 2020 Memorial Cup and they fully support the league’s decision to suspend play this season until further notice.  The health and safety of all committee members, the players, fans, volunteers, and the community, is of vital importance.  Together, in partnership with the Host Organizing Committee, the CHL will continue to monitor information and developments provided by local, provincial and federal health agencies.  At this time it remains our hope that the event will continue as scheduled, however more information will be shared as details around the balance of the 2019-20 season are determined as we work through these unprecedented circumstances.

