Statement from Canadian Hockey League regarding COVID-19

Toronto, Ont. – Canadian Hockey League President Dan MacKenzie and three regional league Commissioners David Branch, Gilles Courteau, and Ron Robison are meeting today to evaluate next steps for the league and teams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time.

