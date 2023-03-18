Stars sign Cougars forward Wheatcroft to entry-level contract

On the heels of just the second 100-point campaign in Prince George Cougars history, Chase Wheatcroft has signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

Jim Nill, general manager of the NHL Club, announced the signing Saturday.

“I am grateful and honoured for the opportunity with the Dallas Stars and to get going with such a first-class organization,” said Wheatcroft.

“What can you say, he’s come in and proved he’s one of the top players in the league,” added Cougars head coach and general manager Mark Lamb. “What a great story for him and our organization.”

The 20-year-old Calgarian has put together one of the best regular seasons in Cougars history, collecting 104 points (47G-57A) in 65 contests, joining Quinn Hancock (112 points, 1997-98) as the lone Prince George Cougars skaters to record 100 or more points in a regular season.

Wheatcroft, who is also the reigning McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month, owns the Prince George franchise record for power-play goals in a season, his 22 man-advantage markers lead the entire Canadian Hockey League.

Wheatcroft is the third Cougars skater to sign an NHL deal this season, joining captain Ethan Samson (Philadelphia Flyers) and Jaxsen Wiebe (Anaheim Ducks).

Chase Wheatcroft was originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in December of 2018 and was acquired by the Cougars from the Winnipeg ICE in June of 2022. In 202 career WHL regular season contests with Lethbridge, Winnipeg and Prince George, Wheatcroft has amassed 186 points (78G-108A).

✍️ Welcome to #TexasHockey, Chase! We have signed Chase Wheatcroft to a three-year, entry-level contract. MORE: https://t.co/HZx3j3C9b1 pic.twitter.com/hR8OINHga8 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 18, 2023