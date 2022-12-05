Stars prospect Stankoven named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 4, 2022.

The Dallas Stars prospect recorded nine points (2G-7A) and a +7 rating over his three appearances this past week, surpassing 200 career WHL regular season points in the process.

The product of Kamloops, B.C., started his week Wednesday, November 30 by scoring once and adding three assists as his Blazers defeated the Regina Pats 9-3.

Stankoven assisted on the game-winning goal, then scored the decider two nights later as Kamloops blanked the Vancouver Giants 3-0.

He finished Friday’s contest with a goal and two assists, then added two more helpers Saturday, December 3 as the Blazers dropped a 6-5 shootout decision to the Giants.

Stankoven, the reigning CHL and WHL Player of the Year, begins the week in third place among WHL skaters with 42 points (16G-26A).

Originally selected by Kamloops with the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft, Stankoven has amassed 238 points (115G-123A) over 174 WHL regular season and playoff games.

His 205 regular season points are fourth-most among active WHL skaters.

Stankoven was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in September of 2021.

Logan Stankoven and the Kamloops Blazers are next in action Tuesday, December 6 when they open a two-game road series against the Victoria Royals (7:05 p.m. PT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre).

