Stars prospect Stankoven named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 3, 2022.

The Dallas Stars prospect led all WHL skaters with nine points (4G-5A) in three outings with the Blazers this past week, moving into a second-place tie among 2021-22 WHL scoring leaders with two weeks remaining in the Regular Season.

The product of Kamloops, B.C. started his week with a four-point effort (2G-2A) Wednesday, March 30 as the Blazers defeated the Prince George Cougars 8-2 on home ice, scoring his team-leading ninth game-winning goal of the season in the process.

The 19-year-old then scored, while adding two assists in a setback to the Spokane Chiefs Friday, April 1 before chipping in with a goal and a helper Sunday, April 3 as Kamloops got past Prince George 4-3 in overtime.

Stankoven currently sits tied with Red Deer Rebels forward Ben King for second place among WHL scoring leaders with 96 points (42G-54A). Since January 1, no WHL player has amassed more than the 64 points collected by Stankoven.

He was originally selected by his hometown Kamloops Blazers with the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 128 career WHL regular season appearances with the Blazers, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward has amassed 155 points (78G-77A).

Stankoven was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in September of 2021.

Stankoven and the Kamloops Blazers are next in action Friday, April 8 when they play host to the Victoria Royals (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

