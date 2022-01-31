Stars prospect Stankoven named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 30, 2022.

Stankoven, a prospect of the Dallas Stars, led all WHL scorers this past week with 13 points (5G-8A) over four appearances, as his Blazers defeated both the Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals twice.

The product of Kamloops, B.C. started his week with an assist in a 2-1 Kamloops victory over Vancouver Wednesday, January 26. He also won 11 of his 14 face-off attempts.

The 18-year-old then added a goal and two assists Friday, January 28 in a 6-1 win over Victoria.

On Saturday, January 29, Stankoven recorded his second five-point game of the 2021-22 season, scoring a hat-trick to go along with two helpers as the Blazers bested the Royals 8-4, earning first star honours for the second straight night in the process.

He then tallied a goal and three assists Sunday, January 30 in a 5-2 road victory over the Giants. Stankoven was named the game’s second star.

Stankoven ends the month of January riding a 10-game point streak in which he has accrued 27 points (11G-16A), vaulting him into fourth place among WHL scoring leaders with 56 points (23G-33A).

The Dallas Stars selected Stankoven in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, signing the 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward to an entry-level contract in September of 2021.

He was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft. Stankoven has amassed more than a point per game over his 104 WHL regular season appearances, amassing a total of 115 points (59G-56A).

Stankoven and the Kamloops Blazers are next in action Friday, February 4 when they begin a three-game weekend road trip against the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).

