Stars prospect Roulette named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades forward Conner Roulette has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 9, 2022.

The Dallas Stars prospect led all WHL skaters this past week with eight points (5G-3A), helping his Blades record a 2-2-0-0 record over four contests.

Roulette, who hails from Winnipeg, Man., recorded an assist in Saskatoon’s setback Tuesday, October 4 versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

He added the lone Blades goal the following evening in Moose Jaw.

On Friday, October 7, Roulette scored once, adding a pair of assists in Saskatoon’s 5-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings, a game that marked his first WHL contest in his home province of Manitoba since his WHL debut in January of 2019. He was named the game’s Third Star.

The 6-foot-0, 178-pound winger capped off his week with his second career WHL hat-trick as his Blades dispatched the Warriors 4-1 at SaskTel Centre, earning First Star honours in the process.

Through five games this season, the 19-year-old sits second among Blades scoring leaders with 10 points (5G-5A); Roulette has recorded a point in every game in which he has appeared this season.

Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Roulette was acquired via trade by the Saskatoon Blades in August of 2022. Over 136 regular season contests with Seattle and Saskatoon, Roulette has amassed 127 points (54G-73A).

He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Roulette and the Saskatoon Blades are next in action Sunday, October 16 when they play host to the Calgary Hitmen (4:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre).

