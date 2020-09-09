Stanley Cup Playoffs: Trio of WHL Alumni help Golden Knights even series
Kelly McCrimmon’s Vegas Golden Knights battled back in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, scoring a shutout win to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1 on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Tuesday, September 8.
Dallas Stars (0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3)
Best-of-seven series tied 1-1
A trio of WHL Alumni collected single assists on Tuesday night as the Vegas Golden Knights blanked the Dallas Stars by a 3-0 margin.
Up front, it was former Regina Pats forward Chandler Stephenson recording a helper on the third goal of the night.
From the blue line, former Kootenay ICE defenceman Brayden McNabb logged his third assist of the post-season on the opening goal of the night, while former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore secured his 11th assist of the playoffs on Vegas’ second goal of the game.
