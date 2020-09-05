Stanley Cup Playoffs: Theodore vaults Vegas, Khudobin backstops Stars
Game 7 Friday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs did not disappoint, with two electrifying contests entertaining fans across the NHL. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Friday, September 4.
Dallas Stars (5) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4) – OT
Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-3
Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin made 40 saves to backstop the Dallas Stars to a 5-4 overtime win and 4-3 series triumph to advance to the NHL’s Western Conference final.
Former Kelowna Rockets forward Jamie Benn recorded an assist.
Vancouver Canucks (0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3)
Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-3
Former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore added another highlight-reel goal to his post-season portfolio as the Vegas Golden Knights blanked the Vancouver Canucks by a 3-0 margin to advance to the Western Conference final.
Theodore’s sixth goal of the post-season came with only 6:08 to go in regulation of a game that was deadlocked 0-0.
