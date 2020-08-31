Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars, Isles & Golden Knights on verge of advancing

Another Sunday three-pack on the NHL schedule featured continued contributions from WHL Alumni. Let’s take a look at the impact made by former WHL players for the day of Sunday, August 30.

Colorado Avalanche (4) vs. Dallas Stars (5)

Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Jamie Benn recorded his fourth goal of the post-season as the Dallas Stars pushed the Colorado Avalanche to the brink of elimination.

Once again, it was another Rocket contributing offensively for the Stars, as Blake Comeau chipped in with an assist.

As has become a common thread this post-season, it was former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin making 33 saves to backstop his team to victory.

Philadelphia Flyers (2) vs. New York Islanders (3)

New York leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Seattle Thunderbirds forward Mathew Barzal was successful on 88 per cent of his faceoffs while directing four shots on net as the New York Islanders edged the Philadelphia Flyers to stake out a 3-1 series lead.

On the blueline, former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ryan Pulock blocked four shots.

The Flyers received contributions from a pair of WHL Alumni, with former Wheat King Ivan Provorov collecting his second goal of the playoffs, helped along with an assist from former Calgary Hitmen defender Travis Sanheim.

“Our group understands that you go the distance on everything. You saw that when we were down 3 pucks the other right and we pulled it off to get it to overtime. It’s a room that understands that you have to go the distance and that distance is the final buzzer.” pic.twitter.com/YM1LEDgebe — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 31, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights (5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3)

Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Mark Stone rattled off three assists as the Vegas Golden Knights claimed a third win in their best-of-seven series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Former Regina Pats forward Chandler Stephenson scored his second goal of the playoffs, which came courtesy an assist from former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore, who recorded two helpers on the evening.

On the Canucks blueline, former Kelowna Rockets rearguard Alex Edler added an assist to his post-season point total.