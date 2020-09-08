Stanley Cup Playoffs: Point sparks Bolts to open Eastern Conference Final

The NHL’s Eastern Conference Final got underway on Monday and the Tampa Bay Lightning ensured there was an exclamation point before the night was done. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Monday, September 7.

New York Islanders (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8)

Tampa Bay leads best-of-seven series 1-0

Brayden Point continues to wow hockey fans across North America. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final saw the former Moose Jaw Warriors star record five points, including two goals, as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid the boots to the New York Islanders.

Point opened the scoring only 1:14 into the first period, securing his seventh goal of the post-season on a nifty individual effort in tight to the Islanders crease. From there, he added his eighth goal of the playoffs with an incredible net-side deflection on the power play to give the Bolts a commanding 5-1 advantage midway through the second period.

The five-point effort put’s Point, 24, within striking distance of Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon atop the NHL scoring charts for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Through 14 contests, the Calgary-born Point has 23 points (8G-15A) to his credit.

On the blueline, former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Luke Schenn collected his first assist of the playoffs.

Though Game 1 didn’t go according to plan for the Islanders, they did see some contributions from the likes of Jordan Eberle (Regina Pats) and Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds). Eberle chipped in with a goal and an assist, while Barzal added a helper of his own.