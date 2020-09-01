MENU
September 1, 2020

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Point & Lightning advance to Eastern Conference Final

Monday evening featured two elimination games as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continued, with one team advancing and the other coming up short. Let’s take a look at the contributions made by WHL Alumni for the evening of Monday, August 31.

Boston Bruins (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3) – 2OT
Tampa Bay wins best-of-seven series 4-1

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Point recorded two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the NHL’s Eastern Conference Final with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Tyler Johnson, formerly of the Spokane Chiefs, was successful on 77 per cent of his draws.

For the Bruins, captain Zdeno Chara – an alumnus of the Prince George Cougars – notched one assist along with three hits and three blocked shots.

Dallas Stars (3) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6)
Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-2

The Colorado Avalanche live to see another day following a 6-3 triumph over the Dallas Stars.

The Stars received contributions, albeit in defeat, from former Kelowna Rockets forward Jamie Benn, who registered his fifth goal of the post-season. Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin came on in relief of starter Ben Bishop, and made 20 saves on 22 shots.

