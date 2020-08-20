Stanley Cup Playoffs: Point & Johnson advance, Virtanen & Gallagher find twine

The Stanley Cup Playoffs saw three more eliminations on Wednesday evening, with a number of WHL Alumni moving on to the second round while another group of former WHL players found their seasons coming to a close. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for Wednesday, August 19.

Columbus Blue Jackets (4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5) – OT

Tampa Bay wins best-of-seven series 4-1

Former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brayden Point registered three points, including the series-clinching goal in overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Former Spokane Chiefs forward Tyler Johnson chipped in for the Bolts with his third goal of the post-season.

On the flip side, former Portland Winterhawks star Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded his third goal of the playoffs, albeit in defeat. Fellow Winterhawks alumnus Seth Jones notched an assist and a team-high 31:49 time on ice for the Blue Jackets.

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Boston Bruins (2)

Boston wins best-of-seven series 4-1

WHL Alumni Jake DeBrusk (Swift Current/Red Deer), Brandon Carlo (Tri-City), and Zdeno Chara (Prince George) are off to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs following a 2-1 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Former Red Deer Rebels defenceman Haydn Fleury chimed in with his second goal of the playoffs, but it wasn’t enough for the Hurricanes. Former Vancouver Giants forward Jordan Martinook contributed with a helper on Fleury’s first-period tally.

Big Zee played his 145th playoff contest as a Bruin today, tying Wayne Cashman for second on the team’s all-time postseason games played list. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/UURRBv4Def — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 20, 2020

Arizona Coyotes (1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7)

Colorado wins best-of-seven series 4-1

Brandon Wheat Kings alumnus Matt Calvert and the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs following a decisive victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Montreal Canadiens (5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (3)

Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 3-2

Former Vancouver Giants forward Brendan Gallagher bounced back with a big goal, helping the Montreal Canadiens stave off elimination.

Fellow Giant alumnus Brett Kulak collected two assists and skated for 17:51 while former Tri-City Americans goaltender Carey Price secured 26 saves in net.

For the Flyers, it was former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov continuing to carry a big load, earning an assist while leading his team in time on ice with 26:47.

Vancouver Canucks (4) vs. St. Louis Blues (3)

Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 3-2

Former Calgary Hitmen forward Jake Virtanen enjoyed a two-point performance, with a goal and an assist, as the Vancouver Canucks pushed the defending Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis Blues to the brink of elimination.

Former Red Deer Rebels forward Brandon Sutter added an assist for the Canucks.

For the Blues, former Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades forward Brayden Schenn scored his second goal of the post-season.