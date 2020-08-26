Stanley Cup Playoffs: Point & Bolts win Game 2, Edler anchors Canucks

Tuesday featured another pair of games as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continued, with more contributions coming from WHL Alumni once again. Let’s take a look at games from Tuesday, August 25.

Boston Bruins (3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4) – OT

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Point recorded an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored an overtime victory to draw even with the Boston Bruins.

Former Tri-City Americans defenceman Brandon Carlo took on a heavy workload Tuesday night, logging 24:49 in time on ice, second most among all Bruins skaters.

Pointer went to work!! pic.twitter.com/DtSlc9E2Ey — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 26, 2020

Vancouver Canucks (5) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2)

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler secured two assists and skated for a team-leading 24:41 as the Vancouver Canucks struck for a 5-2 win to even their best-of-seven series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

On the other side of the puck, former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore added two assists to his post-season point total while skating in a team-leading 22:48.