August 26, 2020

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Point & Bolts win Game 2, Edler anchors Canucks

NHL whl alumni
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
WHL Archives

 

Tuesday featured another pair of games as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continued, with more contributions coming from WHL Alumni once again. Let’s take a look at games from Tuesday, August 25.

Boston Bruins (3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4) – OT
Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Point recorded an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored an overtime victory to draw even with the Boston Bruins.

Former Tri-City Americans defenceman Brandon Carlo took on a heavy workload Tuesday night, logging 24:49 in time on ice, second most among all Bruins skaters.

Vancouver Canucks (5) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2)
Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler secured two assists and skated for a team-leading 24:41 as the Vancouver Canucks struck for a 5-2 win to even their best-of-seven series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

On the other side of the puck, former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore added two assists to his post-season point total while skating in a team-leading 22:48.

