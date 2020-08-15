Stanley Cup Playoffs: Perfect Price draws Habs even, Backlund fuels Flames

The Stanley Cup Playoffs forge on with more WHL Alumni making an impact. Let’s take a look at their contributions for the night of Friday, August 14.

Arizona Coyotes (2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3)

Colorado leads best-of-seven series 2-0

Former Spokane Chiefs sniper Michael Grabner found the scoresheet for the Coyotes, registering his third goal of the post-season.

Former Red Deer Rebels goaltender Darcy Kuemper turned aside 25 of the 28 shots sent his way, but it wasn’t enough as the Avalanche skated to a 3-2 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.

On the Avs side, former Brandon Wheat Kings captain Matt Calvert notched an assist.

We continue a spectacular start to the #StanleyCup Playoffs w/ another 🎯 from another #WHLAlumni. He goes by the name Michael Grabner & he played for the @spokanechiefs. https://t.co/Ito60e0Iaa — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 14, 2020



Montreal Canadiens (5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0)

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

Tri-City Americans great Carey Price was perfect, making 30 saves to record the seventh NHL Playoffs shutout of his career as the Habs blanked the Philadelphia Flyers.

Former Vancouver Giants forward Brendan Gallagher logged an assist, while former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Shea Weber led his team in time on ice with 25:25.

There wasn’t a whole lot of positive on the Flyers side, though former Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov once again led his team in time on ice, registering 23:49.



Vancouver Canucks (4) vs. St. Louis Blues (3) – OT

Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 2-0

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler chipped in with an assist as the Canucks secured an overtime win to jump out to a 2-0 series lead over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Edler also logged a big time-on-ice count, leading all Canucks with 29:22.

New York Islanders (5) vs. Washington Capitals (2)

New York leads best-of-seven series 2-0

WHL Alumni Jordan Eberle, Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock and the New York Islanders have vaulted to a 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals following a 5-2 victory on Friday.

Though none of the aforementioned reached the scoresheet for the Isles, former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Brendan Dillon recorded an assist for the Caps while former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Braden Holtby made 27 saves in defeat.

WHL Alumni Barry Trotz, Head Coach of the New York Islanders, shares his thoughts on Game 2 below.

“our group gives you an honest effort night in and night out. they understand the importance of the end goal of winning a hockey game and how you’re going to go about doing it.” 🎥 trotz talks about the team following game 2. pic.twitter.com/yK4MB4qI6y — x-new york islanders (@NYIslanders) August 15, 2020

Dallas Stars (0) vs. Calgary Flames (2)

Calgary leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Mikael Backlund scored the game-winning goal as the Calgary Flames blanked the Dallas Stars to claim a 2-0 win on Friday.

Backlund was also successful on 64 per cent of his faceoffs, while former Vancouver Giants forward Milan Lucic continued to enjoy success on the draw, winning 63 per cent of his faceoffs.

Back between the pipes after being spelled off by Ben Bishop, former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin made 21 saves in defeat.