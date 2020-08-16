Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kuemper keeps Coyotes in it, Point scores again

WHL Alumni continue to have their say as competition remains high in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let’s take a look at contributions from WHL Alumni for the night of Saturday, August 15.

Boston Bruins (3) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (1)

Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Prince George Cougars defenceman Zdeno Chara and former Tri-City Americans defenceman Brandon Carlo continued to log big minutes and shut down the opposition as the Boston Bruins staked out a 2-1 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes.

For the Hurricanes, former Portland Winterhawks forward Nino Niederreiter recorded the lone goal.

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Arizona Coyotes (4)

Colorado leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Red Deer Rebels goaltender Darcy Kuemper kept the Arizona Coyotes in the fight, making 49 saves on 51 shots to claim his team’s first victory of the series.

Today Darcy Kuemper tied his career high of 49 saves. 🔥 Take a bow, @dkuemps35. pic.twitter.com/cJpp92bg4p — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 16, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning (3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2)

Tampa Bay leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Point registered his fourth goal of the post-season as the Tampa Bay Lightning eked out a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On the backend, it was former Portland Winterhawks defenceman Seth Jones once again serving as a workhorse for the Blue Jackets, logging 26:11 time on ice.

Brayden Point scores to extend his point streak to six contests (4-3—7 in 6 GP).@BraydenPoint19 is the first player in @TBLightning history to record a point in each of his team’s first six games of a postseason. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/TopggLLAGW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 16, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights (2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1)

Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-0

Former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Mark Stone notched another assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights time-on-ice leader was former Kootenay ICE defenceman Brayden McNabb, who skated for 22:16.