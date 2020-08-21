MENU
August 21, 2020

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Khudobin backstops Stars, Isles advance

Thursday night saw two games on the Stanley Cup Playoffs slate, both of the elimination variety with the New York Islanders and Dallas Stars advancing to the second round. Let’s take a look at the contributions of WHL Alumni for Thursday, August 20.

New York Islanders (4) vs. Washington Capitals (0)
New York wins best-of-seven series 4-1

WHL Alumni Jordan Eberle (Regina), Mathew Barzal (Seattle), Ryan Pulock (Brandon), head coach Barry Trotz (Regina) and the New York Islanders are off to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Washington Capitals in five games.

Dallas Stars (7) vs. Calgary Flames (3)
Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-2

Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin made 38 saves to backstop the Dallas Stars to an astounding come-from-behind victory and series win over the Calgary Flames.

