Stanley Cup Playoffs: Isles blank Flyers, Khudobin stonewalls Avs again

For the first time since 1987, the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders are meeting in the NHL playoffs, and it was Mathew Barzal and the Isles getting the jump in the best-of-seven second-round series on Monday night. Let’s take a look at contributions from WHL Alumni for the night of Monday, August 24.

New York Islanders (4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0)

New York leads best-of-seven series 1-0

WHL Alumni Mathew Barzal (Seattle) and Jordan Eberle (Regina) recorded an assist each as the New York Islanders blanked the Philadelphia Flyers to take a 1-0 series lead.

Former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ryan Pulock finished second among Isles defenders in time on ice, skating for 21:38.

Another former Wheat King, Ivan Provorov, maintained his heavy workload with a team-leading 22:18 time on ice for the Flyers.

Dallas Stars (5) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2)

Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-0

Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin wowed once more, making 38 saves as the Dallas Stars rallied, yet again, to stake out a 2-0 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche.

Jamie Benn, formerly of the Kelowna Rockets, notched another assist to help spur on the offense.

For the Avalanche, former Vancouver Giants defenceman Kevin Connauton made his 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs debut, jumping into the lineup in place of the injured Erik Johnson.