MENU
September 2, 2020

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hart & Provorov help Flyers stay alive

NHL whl alumni
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
WHL Archives

 

We will have two more Game 6s in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination on Tuesday evening. Let’s take a look at a contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

New York Islanders (3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4) – OT
New York leads best-of-seven series 3-2

Former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov assisted on the overtime-winning goal as the Philadelphia Flyers held off a rally from the New York Islanders to force a Game 6 in their best-of-seven series.

Provorov once again led his team in ice time, skating for 29:04.

Between the pipes, it was former Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart making 29 saves for the win.

The Islanders received contributions from WHL Alumni Jordan Eberle (1A) and Mathew Barzal (1G).

Vancouver Canucks (2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1)
Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler logged a team-leading 26:39 of time on ice as the Vancouver Canucks clipped the Vegas Golden Knights to extend their best-of-seven series to a sixth game.

For the Golden Knights, former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore scored his Club’s lone goal on a beautiful individual effort, with former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Mark Stone providing a helper.

More News
Checking in on #GrowStronger Gardens with Kubota Canada
12 hours ago
33:01
WHL Podcast – Episode 6: Manny Viveiros, Jake Christiansen & Logan Thompson
16 hours ago
Adam Maglio announced as Chiefs' Head Coach
2 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Point & Lightning advance to Eastern Conference Final
2 days ago
9:50
WHL Interview: Jake Neighbours, Edmonton Oil Kings
3 days ago
Chiefs' Viveiros accepts head coaching position with AHL's Silver Knights
3 days ago