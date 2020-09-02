Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hart & Provorov help Flyers stay alive

We will have two more Game 6s in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination on Tuesday evening. Let’s take a look at a contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

New York Islanders (3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4) – OT

New York leads best-of-seven series 3-2

Former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov assisted on the overtime-winning goal as the Philadelphia Flyers held off a rally from the New York Islanders to force a Game 6 in their best-of-seven series.

Provorov once again led his team in ice time, skating for 29:04.

Between the pipes, it was former Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart making 29 saves for the win.

The Islanders received contributions from WHL Alumni Jordan Eberle (1A) and Mathew Barzal (1G).

“He was exceptional last night. He was Carter Hart last night.”@NateThompson44 on the play of 7️⃣9️⃣ in Game 5. #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/Y04SP6N8Mr — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 2, 2020

Vancouver Canucks (2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1)

Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler logged a team-leading 26:39 of time on ice as the Vancouver Canucks clipped the Vegas Golden Knights to extend their best-of-seven series to a sixth game.

For the Golden Knights, former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore scored his Club’s lone goal on a beautiful individual effort, with former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Mark Stone providing a helper.