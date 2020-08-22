Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hart & Flyers move on, Sutter helps Canucks oust Blues

Philadelphia Flyers (3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2)

Philadelphia wins best-of-seven series 4-2

Former Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves while former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov recorded his first goal of the post-season as the Philadelphia Flyers knocked the Montreal Canadiens from Stanley Cup contention on Friday evening.

Former Calgary Hitmen defenceman Travis Sanheim added an assist for the Flyers.

Former Tri-City Americans goaltender Carey Price, along with WHL Alumni defencemen Shea Weber (Kelowna) and Brett Kulak (Vancouver), were unable to push the Habs into the second round.

St. Louis Blues (2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6)

Vancouver wins best-of-seven series 4-2

Former Red Deer Rebels forward Brandon Sutter collected three assists as the Vancouver Canucks shocked the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler was back in the lineup and led the Canucks in time on ice with 24:46.

Former Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades forward Brayden Schenn led all Blues forwards in time on ice, skating for 24:20 in defeat.