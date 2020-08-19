Stanley Cup Playoffs: Goaltenders shine as Hart, Holtby & Khudobin emerge victorious

The field is officially getting smaller in the pursuit for the Stanley Cup after the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Chicago Blackhawks from the playoff picture on Tuesday evening. Let’s take a look at all the contributions from WHL Alumni for the night of Tuesday, August 18.

Philadelphia Flyers (2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0)

Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart recorded his second consecutive shutout, turning aside all 29 shots sent his way, as the Philadelphia Flyers pushed the Montreal Canadiens to the brink of elimination.

Once again, former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov led his team in time on ice, skating for 25:43.

For the Habs, former Tri-City Americans goaltender Carey Price registered 20 saves in defeat.

We are all witnessing the emergence of a legend. #WHLAlumni https://t.co/ZzNfXHw0vY — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 18, 2020

Calgary Flames (1) vs. Dallas Stars (2)

Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-2

Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin fought off 28 of 29 shots to backstop the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 victory and 3-2 series lead over the Calgary Flames.

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Jamie Benn bulled his way to a goal, his second marker of the post-season.

Another former Rocket, Mikael Backlund, recorded the lone goal for the Flames. It was Backlund’s fourth strike of the playoffs.

Washington Capitals (3) vs. New York Islanders (2)

New York leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Braden Holtby recorded his 50th career NHL playoff victory, making 24 saves as the Washington Capitals staved off elimination Tuesday night.

For the New York Islanders, it was former Seattle Thunderbirds forward Mat Barzal who secured his third goal of the post-season in defeat.

Chicago Blackhawks (3) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4)

Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-1

Mark Stone collected his fourth goal of the post-season as the Vegas Golden Knights became the first Club to advance to the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, knocking off the Chicago Blackhawks in five games.

Former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore notched an assist and skated for a team-high 24:43, while former Kootenay ICE defenceman Brayden McNabb also grabbed an assist and logged 18:45 time on ice.

For the Blackhawks, former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Duncan Keith was on ice for a team-high 25:01.