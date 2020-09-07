Stanley Cup Playoffs: Former Blades goalie Khudobin stymies Golden Knights
The Conference Finals of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs got underway on Sunday evening as the Dallas Stars edged the Vegas Golden Knights. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Sunday, September 6.
Dallas Stars (1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (0)
Dallas leads best-of-seven series 1-0
Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin turned aside all 25 shots sent his way to record his first-career NHL playoff shutout, backstopping the Dallas Stars to victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
Up front, former Kelowna Rockets star Jamie Benn secured his ninth assist of the post-season, providing the primary helper on the lone goal of the game.
For the Golden Knights, former Seattle Thunderbirds standout Shea Theodore logged a team-leading 25:13 of ice time.
Fun fact: It's hard to score against a brick wall 💁♂️#GoStars pic.twitter.com/aDlCZoWa6v
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 7, 2020