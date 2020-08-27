MENU
August 27, 2020

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flyers, Lightning & Avalanche emerge victorious

NHL whl alumni
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
WHL Archives

 

Wednesday, August 26 featured another night of Stanley Cup Playoff action as the Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche all emerged victorious. Let’s take a look at contributions from WHL Alumni for August 26.

New York Islanders (3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4) – OT
Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

Former Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart bounced back with a 31-save performance as the Philadelphia Flyers evened their best-of-seven series with the New York Islanders.

Former Calgary Hitmen defenceman Travis Sanheim contributed an assist for the Flyers, while logging 24:28 time on ice.

For the Isles, former Seattle Thunderbird Mat Barzal notched another assist.

Tampa Bay Lightning (7) vs. Boston Bruins (1)
Tampa Bay leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Point enjoyed a three-point night (1G-2A) as the Tampa Bay Lightning throttled the Boston Bruins by a 7-1 margin.

For the Bruins, it was former Prince George Cougars defenceman Zdeno Chara recording 18:04 time on ice to lead all Boston defencemen.

Colorado Avalanche (6) vs. Dallas Stars (4)
Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Vancouver Giants defenceman Kevin Connauton chipped in with an assist as the Colorado Avalanche secured their first win of the series with a 6-4 triumph over the Dallas Stars.

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Jamie Benn continued to make things happen offensively, adding a goal and an assist to his post-season totals. Another former Rocket, forward Blake Comeau, secured his second playoff tally as well.

More News
Meet the Future: Jake Neighbours
4 hours ago
21:20
WHL Podcast – Episode 5: Jake Neighbours & Curtis Miske
1 day ago
Former Blades defenceman Mike Green retires following 15 NHL seasons
1 day ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Point & Bolts win Game 2, Edler anchors Canucks
1 day ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Isles blank Flyers, Khudobin stonewalls Avs again
2 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Carlo & Stone hit scoresheet as Bruins, Golden Knights win
3 days ago