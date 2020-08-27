Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flyers, Lightning & Avalanche emerge victorious

Wednesday, August 26 featured another night of Stanley Cup Playoff action as the Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche all emerged victorious. Let’s take a look at contributions from WHL Alumni for August 26.

New York Islanders (3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4) – OT

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

Former Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart bounced back with a 31-save performance as the Philadelphia Flyers evened their best-of-seven series with the New York Islanders.

Former Calgary Hitmen defenceman Travis Sanheim contributed an assist for the Flyers, while logging 24:28 time on ice.

For the Isles, former Seattle Thunderbird Mat Barzal notched another assist.

Tampa Bay Lightning (7) vs. Boston Bruins (1)

Tampa Bay leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Point enjoyed a three-point night (1G-2A) as the Tampa Bay Lightning throttled the Boston Bruins by a 7-1 margin.

For the Bruins, it was former Prince George Cougars defenceman Zdeno Chara recording 18:04 time on ice to lead all Boston defencemen.

Brayden on the breakaway. 💨 pic.twitter.com/gJjeABkCO8 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 27, 2020

Colorado Avalanche (6) vs. Dallas Stars (4)

Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Vancouver Giants defenceman Kevin Connauton chipped in with an assist as the Colorado Avalanche secured their first win of the series with a 6-4 triumph over the Dallas Stars.

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Jamie Benn continued to make things happen offensively, adding a goal and an assist to his post-season totals. Another former Rocket, forward Blake Comeau, secured his second playoff tally as well.