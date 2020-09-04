MENU
September 4, 2020

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flyers, Canucks force Game 7s thanks to WHL Alumni

NHL whl alumni
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
WHL Archives

 

We officially have three Game 7s on the docket after the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks won their respective Game 6s on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Thursday, September 3.

Philadelphia Flyers (5) vs. New York Islanders (4) – 2OT
Best-of-seven series tied 3-3

Former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov scored the game-winning goal 15:03 into the second overtime period as the Philadelphia Flyers forced a deciding Game 7 with the New York Islanders.

Former Calgary Hitmen defenceman Travis Sanheim chipped in with an assist, while former Everett Silvertips goaltender made an impressive 49 saves.

For the Islanders, it was former Seattle Thunderbirds star Mathew Barzal scoring an electrifying goal and adding an assist, while former Regina Pats forward Jordan Eberle also recorded an assist.

Vegas Golden Knights (0) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4)
Best-of-seven series tied 3-3

Former Calgary Hitmen forward Jake Virtanen scored what stood as the game-winning goal and former Red Deer Rebels forward Brandon Sutter collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination once again, setting the stage for a Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

On the blueline, former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler led the Canucks in time on ice, skating for 22:41.

More News
12:55
WHL Alumni Interview: Manny Viveiros, Henderson Silver Knights
18 mins ago
Meet the Future: Justin Sourdif
1 day ago
Checking in on #GrowStronger Gardens with Kubota Canada
2 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hart & Provorov help Flyers stay alive
2 days ago
33:01
WHL Podcast – Episode 6: Manny Viveiros, Jake Christiansen & Logan Thompson
2 days ago
Adam Maglio announced as Chiefs' Head Coach
3 days ago