Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flyers, Canucks force Game 7s thanks to WHL Alumni

We officially have three Game 7s on the docket after the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks won their respective Game 6s on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Thursday, September 3.

Philadelphia Flyers (5) vs. New York Islanders (4) – 2OT

Best-of-seven series tied 3-3

Former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov scored the game-winning goal 15:03 into the second overtime period as the Philadelphia Flyers forced a deciding Game 7 with the New York Islanders.

Former Calgary Hitmen defenceman Travis Sanheim chipped in with an assist, while former Everett Silvertips goaltender made an impressive 49 saves.

For the Islanders, it was former Seattle Thunderbirds star Mathew Barzal scoring an electrifying goal and adding an assist, while former Regina Pats forward Jordan Eberle also recorded an assist.

Vegas Golden Knights (0) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4)

Best-of-seven series tied 3-3

Former Calgary Hitmen forward Jake Virtanen scored what stood as the game-winning goal and former Red Deer Rebels forward Brandon Sutter collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination once again, setting the stage for a Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

On the blueline, former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler led the Canucks in time on ice, skating for 22:41.