Stanley Cup Playoffs: DeBrusk doubles down for Bruins, Calvert chips in for Avs

Another day of Stanley Cup Playoffs, another day of WHL Alumni having an impact. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for Monday, August 17.

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1)

Tampa Bay leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Point was held off the scoresheet for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but that didn’t slow the Bolts as they squeaked by the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 2-1 margin.

Former Portland Winterhawks forward Oliver Bjorkstrand was involved for the Blue Jackets, generating four shots on goal while another former Winterhawk, Seth Jones, logged another heavy load with 27:47 time on ice.

Colorado Avalanche (7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (1)

Colorado leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Matt Calvert recorded a goal and an assist to help boost the Colorado Avalanche to a big 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Boston Bruins (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (3)

Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Red Deer Rebels and Swift Current Broncos forward Jake DeBrusk scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins rallied late to shock the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

The Hurricanes received some offensive from former Vancouver Giants forward Jordan Martinook, albeit in defeat.

St. Louis Blues (3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1)

Best-of-seven series tied 2-2

Former Saskatoon Blades and Brandon Wheat Kings forward Brayden Schenn was successful on 83 per cent of his faceoffs and skated for 19:27 as the St. Louis Blues drew even with the Vancouver Canucks in their best-of-seven series.

For the Canucks, former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Alex Edler continued his steady performance, recording an assist in defeat.