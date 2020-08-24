Stanley Cup Playoffs: Carlo & Stone hit scoresheet as Bruins, Golden Knights win

Sunday saw two more second-round series get underway as the Stanley Cup Playoffs wear on. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Sunday, August 23.

Boston Bruins (3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (2)

Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0

Former Tri-City Americans defenceman Brandon Carlo had an assist on the opening goal of the game and logged 17:30 in time on ice as the Boston Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to open their second-round series.

For the Bolts, former Moose Jaw Warrior Brayden Point continued his productive summer, adding another assist to his post-season point total.

Mondays are always better after a win.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/aRyaMTCk7e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 24, 2020

Vancouver Canucks (0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5)

Vegas leads best-of-seven series 1-0

Former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Mark Stone notched a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights stomped the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Shea Theodore, formerly of the Seattle Thunderbirds, contributed two helpers from the blue line.