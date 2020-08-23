Stanley Cup Playoffs: Benn, Comeau contribute as Stars jump ahead of Avs

Saturday evening marked the beginning of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with one game on the slate. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Saturday, August 22.

Dallas Stars (5) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3)

Dallas leads best-of-seven series 1-0

A pair of former Kelowna Rockets sparked the offense as the Dallas Stars secured a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Stars captain Jamie Benn recorded three assists, while Blake Comeau scored his first goal of the post-season. Once again, former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin was steady in net, making 28 saves for the win.