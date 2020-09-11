Stanley Cup Playoffs: Benn boosts Stars to series lead over Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars climbed ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights following an overtime victory in Game 3 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Final on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the night of Thursday, September 10.

Vegas Golden Knights (2) vs. Dallas Stars (3) – OT

Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Kelowna Rockets star Jamie Benn registered a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars skated past the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday evening.

Benn scored the Stars’ second goal of the game – his sixth of the post-season – during the third period of play before adding a helper on the overtime winning goal only 31 seconds into the extra period.

Another former Rocket – forward Blake Comeau – logged an assist on the opening goal of the game during the second period of play.

Between the pipes, former Saskatoon Blades netminder Anton Khudobin turned as 38 shots for his 10th career playoff victory.

On the Vegas side of the puck, defenceman Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds) continued his MVP-worthy playoff run by collecting his seventh goal of the playoffs early in the third period.

Former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Mark Stone earned himself a multipoint performance as well, first assisting on Theodore’s tally before finding twine with his seventh goal of the playoffs midway through the third period, ultimately forcing overtime.