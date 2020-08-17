Stanley Cup Playoffs: Barzal & Schenn serve as OT heroes, Hart shuts out Habs

There has been no shortage of WHL Alumni dazzling throughout the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and Sunday was no exception. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for Sunday, August 16.

Washington Capitals (1) vs. New York Islanders (2) – OT

New York leads best-of-seven series 3-0

Former WHL Champion Mathew Barzal took a lead pass from former Regina Pats forward Jordan Eberle before breaking in on net and depositing the overtime winner as the New York Islanders moved within one win of sweeping the high-flying Washington Capitals.

Former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Ryan Pulock also recorded an assist for the Isles, while former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Brendan Dillon logged 26:25 time on ice, second most among all Washington skaters.

Dallas Stars (5) vs. Calgary Flames (4) – OT

Best-of-seven series tied 2-2

Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin made 36 saves to backstop the Dallas Stars to a 5-4 overtime victory on Sunday afternoon.

Stars captain Jamie Benn, formerly of the Kelowna Rockets, collected an assist and laid four hits as he got involved physically. Another former Rocket, Blake Comeau, also secured a helper for Dallas.

The Flames continued to get important contributions from a host of WHL Alumni, including former Spokane Chief Derek Ryan (1A) and former Vancouver Giant Milan Lucic (1A).

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3)

Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-1

Former Saskatoon Blades forward Kirby Dach recorded an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks staved off elimination, winning their first game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The assist etched Dach into the Blackhawks history book as on the second teenager in franchise history to earn five career playoff assists.

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Duncan Keith chipped in with an assist and led all Blackhawks in time on ice with 24:26.

For the Golden Knights, it was former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore scoring his fourth goal of the playoffs, with an assist going to former Brandon Wheat Kings tough guy Ryan Reaves.

Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0)

Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Former Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart bounced back in big fashion, collecting his first-career NHL playoff shutout by turning aside 23 shots and outdueling former Tri-City Americans goaltender Carey Price.

Price put for another excellent performance, making 19 saves in defeat.

Once again, it was former Wheat Kings defenceman Ivan Provorov leading all Flyers in time on ice, skating for 26:44.

Former Rockets defenceman Shea Weber was the Habs time-on-ice leader yet again, logging 25:58.

St. Louis Blues (3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2) – OT

Vancouver leads best-of-seven series 2-1

WHL Alumni Brayden Schenn played the role of hero on Sunday evening, scoring the overtime-winning goal as the St. Louis Blues clawed back in their best-of-seven series with the Vancouver Canucks.

Schenn – a former Blade and Wheat King – scored his first goal of the post-season 15:06 into the extra period and added five hits.

For the Canucks, former Rockets defenceman Alex Edler recorded a team-leading 28:35 time on ice.