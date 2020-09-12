Stanley Cup Playoffs: Barzal & Pulock help Isles claw back

The New York Islanders have clawed back into their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final following a Friday night win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni for the evening of Friday, September 11.

Tampa Bay Lightning (3) vs. New York Islanders (5)

Tampa Bay leads best-of-seven series 2-1

Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds) and Ryan Pulock (Brandon Wheat Kings) each recorded an assist as the New York Islanders claimed a critical win to pull within a game of the Tampa Bay Lightning in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final.

Barzal recorded his 10th assist of the post-season on the Isles’ third goal of the night, while Pulock’s eighth assist of the playoffs came on New York’s opening goal in the first period.

On the other side of the equation, former Spokane Chiefs forward Tyler Johnson notched his fourth goal of the playoffs for the Lightning.

⬇️ Hear from WHL Alumni Barry Trotz, Head Coach of the Islanders ⬇️