September 24, 2020

Stanley Cup Final: Point’s multipoint performance pushes Tampa to series lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second consecutive game over the Dallas Stars to take a 2-1 series lead in the final pursuit for the Stanley Cup. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni in Game 3.

It’s a narrative that is becoming almost a guarantee – former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brayden Point recorded a multipoint effort as the Tampa Bay Lightning emerged victorious, defeating the Dallas Stars by a 5-2 margin on Wednesday evening.

Point’s 11th goal of the post-season came midway through the second period, giving the Bolts a commanding 4-1 advantage, at the time. Before the middle period expired, the 24-year-old product of Calgary added a primary assist on the Lightning’s fifth goal of the night to complete his multipoint effort. It was his seventh multipoint performance of the post-season, good enough to improve his totals to 28 points (11G-17A) in 20 contests.

Former Spokane Chiefs forward Tyler Johnson was successful on 60 per cent of his faceoffs. The nine hits thrown by the diminutive forward led Tampa Bay.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Friday, September 25 at 6 p.m. MT. The Lightning will look to secure a 3-1 stranglehold on the series while the Stars aim to draw even.

