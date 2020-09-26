MENU
September 26, 2020

Stanley Cup Final: Point dazzles as Bolts take stranglehold

NHL whl alumni
Make it three in a row for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who now hold a 3-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni in Game 4.

Former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brayden Point leads the NHL in goal scoring during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, boosted by a two-goal performance in Friday’s Game 4 victory over the Dallas Stars.

The 24-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the post-season in the final minute of the first period before striking for his league-leading 13th early in the second period as the Lightning skated to a 5-4 overtime victory.

Aside from filling the back of the Dallas net, Point was successful on 61 per cent of his faceoffs.

Through 21 playoff contests, the 5-foot-10, 166-pound pivot has collected 30 points (13G-17A) to sit second in NHL post-season scoring.

On the Stars side of the puck, former Kelowna Rockets forward Jamie Benn recorded an assist for his 19th point of the playoffs.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for tonight – Saturday, September 26 at 6 p.m. MT. The Lightning face down their first opportunity to close out the Stars and claim the second Stanley Cup championship in Tampa franchise history. Dallas will look to stave off elimination and force a sixth game.

