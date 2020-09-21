Stanley Cup Final: Khudobin steadies Stars in Game 1

The Dallas Stars got the early leg up on the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Stanley Cup Final got underway this past weekend. Let’s take a look at contributions from WHL Alumni for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

A 35-save performance from former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin helped backstop the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 triumph in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

Khudobin, a 34-year-old native of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, secured his 13th victory of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, improving upon his already quality numbers – a 2.54 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

Prior to embarking on a decade-plus NHL career, Khudobin got his start in North America with the Blades during the 2005-06 season. Over the course of 44 regular season appearances, the import netminder went 23-13-12 with a 2.89 GAA, .917 SV% and one shutout. He added another 10 playoff appearances that spring, going 4-6 with a 2.80 GAA and .920 SV%.

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Blake Comeau added to his post-season point total, contributing an assist on the Stars’ fourth goal of the evening. Comeau, a 34-year-old native of Meadow Lake, Sask., has collected seven points (2G-5A) in 22 playoff contests this summer. He spent four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets (2002-03 to 2005-06), skating in 253 career regular season games and notching 177 points (60G-117A) along the way. He was a member of the Rockets WHL Championship squads in 2003 and 2005, and added a Memorial Cup title to his mantle in 2004.

Another former Rocket – Stars captain Jamie Benn – was successful on 53 per cent of his faceoffs, logged three hits and two blocked shots.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for tonight – Monday, September 21 at 6 p.m. MT.