MENU
September 27, 2020

Stanley Cup Final: Khudobin & Stars extend season with Game 5 victory

NHL whl alumni
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
WHL Archives

 

The Dallas Stars live to see another day following a critical Game 5 victory to keep their season alive. Let’s take a look at the contributions from WHL Alumni in the latest evening of action in the Stanley Cup Final.

For the second consecutive night, overtime was required as the Dallas Stars triumphed over the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 3-2 margin in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Former Saskatoon Blades goaltender Anton Khudobin was electric, making 39 saves on 41 shots to backstop the Stars. In the faceoff circle, it was former Kelowna Rockets star Jamie Benn who was successful on 67 per cent of his draws.

Though it came in a losing effort, former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brayden Point continued to make his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff MVP with another multipoint effort. The 24-year-old product of Calgary contributed two assists to boost his post-season point total to 32 (13G-19A) in 22 appearances. He now trails teammate Nikita Kucherov by a single point for the Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring lead, while his 13 goals are tied for first with Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Khudobin, Benn and the Stars will look to extend their season once again on Monday, September 28 (6 p.m. MT) when the puck drops on Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

More News
10:24
WHL Alumni Interview: Sam Fioretti
17 hours ago
Stanley Cup Final: Point dazzles as Bolts take stranglehold
2 days ago
3:49
Kia Alumni Spotlight: Sam Fioretti
3 days ago
2020 WHL Graduating Class: Week Thirteen
3 days ago
Meet The Future: Braden Schneider
4 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Point's multipoint performance pushes Tampa to series lead
4 days ago