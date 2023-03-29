Spokane Chiefs to select first overall in 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Spokane Chiefs will select first overall in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft following the completion of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery.
The 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and will be conducted online at WHL.ca. The 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 44 selections, with each WHL Club presented the opportunity to have two draft selections.
All six WHL Clubs that did not qualify for the 2023 WHL Playoffs participated in the lottery. The lottery proceedings determined the order of selection for the first six picks in the first round of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the second round.
The Edmonton Oil Kings, Spokane Chiefs, Victoria Royals, Prince Albert Raiders, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Swift Current Broncos had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The process for the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery was administered by Juan Guzman from KPMG.
2023 WHL U.S. PRIORITY DRAFT – ORDER OF SELECTION
First Round
1. Spokane Chiefs
2. Victoria Royals
3. Edmonton Oil Kings
4. Swift Current Broncos
5. Prince Albert Raiders
6. Brandon Wheat Kings
7. Kelowna Rockets
8. Vancouver Giants
9. Medicine Hat Tigers
10. Everett Silvertips
11. Calgary Hitmen
12. Regina Pats
13. Tri-City Americans
14. Lethbridge Hurricanes
15. Prince George Cougars
16. Moose Jaw Warriors
17. Portland Winterhawks
18. Red Deer Rebels
19. Saskatoon Blades
20. Kamloops Blazers
21. Seattle Thunderbirds
22. Winnipeg ICE
Second Round
23. Edmonton Oil Kings
24. Spokane Chiefs
25. Victoria Royals
26. Kelowna Rockets
27. Prince Albert Raiders
28. Brandon Wheat Kings
29. Vancouver Giants
30. Swift Current Broncos
31. Medicine Hat Tigers
32. Everett Silvertips
33. Calgary Hitmen
34. Regina Pats
35. Tri-City Americans
36. Lethbridge Hurricanes
37. Prince George Cougars
38. Moose Jaw Warriors
39. Portland Winterhawks
40. Red Deer Rebels
41. Saskatoon Blades
42. Kamloops Blazers
43. Seattle Thunderbirds
44. Winnipeg ICE
Players eligible for the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be 2008-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Players not selected in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11, 2023, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.
