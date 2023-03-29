Spokane Chiefs to select first overall in 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Spokane Chiefs will select first overall in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft following the completion of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery.

The 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and will be conducted online at WHL.ca. The 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 44 selections, with each WHL Club presented the opportunity to have two draft selections.

All six WHL Clubs that did not qualify for the 2023 WHL Playoffs participated in the lottery. The lottery proceedings determined the order of selection for the first six picks in the first round of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the second round.

The Edmonton Oil Kings, Spokane Chiefs, Victoria Royals, Prince Albert Raiders, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Swift Current Broncos had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The process for the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery was administered by Juan Guzman from KPMG.

2023 WHL U.S. PRIORITY DRAFT – ORDER OF SELECTION

First Round

1. Spokane Chiefs

2. Victoria Royals

3. Edmonton Oil Kings

4. Swift Current Broncos

5. Prince Albert Raiders

6. Brandon Wheat Kings

7. Kelowna Rockets

8. Vancouver Giants

9. Medicine Hat Tigers

10. Everett Silvertips

11. Calgary Hitmen

12. Regina Pats

13. Tri-City Americans

14. Lethbridge Hurricanes

15. Prince George Cougars

16. Moose Jaw Warriors

17. Portland Winterhawks

18. Red Deer Rebels

19. Saskatoon Blades

20. Kamloops Blazers

21. Seattle Thunderbirds

22. Winnipeg ICE



Second Round

23. Edmonton Oil Kings

24. Spokane Chiefs

25. Victoria Royals

26. Kelowna Rockets

27. Prince Albert Raiders

28. Brandon Wheat Kings

29. Vancouver Giants

30. Swift Current Broncos

31. Medicine Hat Tigers

32. Everett Silvertips

33. Calgary Hitmen

34. Regina Pats

35. Tri-City Americans

36. Lethbridge Hurricanes

37. Prince George Cougars

38. Moose Jaw Warriors

39. Portland Winterhawks

40. Red Deer Rebels

41. Saskatoon Blades

42. Kamloops Blazers

43. Seattle Thunderbirds

44. Winnipeg ICE

Players eligible for the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be 2008-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11, 2023, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

