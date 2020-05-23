MENU
May 23, 2020

Spokane Chiefs & Every Woman Can raise $12,000 for cancer research

Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs

 

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that, in partnership with Every Woman Can, $12,000 has been raised to help fund cancer treatment and research.

Funds were raised via blind auction at during Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Pizza Factory on Feb. 29, 2020. Proceeds from Chiefs Fight Cancer Night t-shirts at the Chiefs Team Store were also donated toward the cause.

Every Woman Can is a grassroots organization made up of cancer survivors, advocates and warrior volunteers that began in February 2017 with a mission to be at the heart of the fight and serve our local region. For more information on Every Woman Can, visit everywomancan.org.

