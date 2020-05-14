Social Roundup: Recapping all first round WHL Standard Player Agreement signings from the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

It has been a busy three weeks for Western Hockey League member Clubs. With Thursday’s signing of Andrew Cristall to a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Kelowna Rockets, a milestone was reached. Now, all 22 first-round selections from the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft have now signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

It began on the day before the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft when the Regina Pats announced that Connor Bedard had signed with them. The first player ever to gain exceptional player status to play in the WHL, Pats fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the North Vancouver, B.C. product.

BIG NEWS!! Pats Sign 2020 First Overall Pick Connor Bedard!!! Details here: https://t.co/LzhTfsifNA Action 📷's – Garrett James/CSSHL#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/E1bQ3ha3Hq — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) April 21, 2020

The @WHLPats will choose Connor Bedard first overall at the 2020 #WHLBantamDraft & have signed him to a WHL Standard Player Agreement! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/uRyhUvdGhV pic.twitter.com/d6W2YJQKyN — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 21, 2020

The day after the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, the Prince George Cougars and Moose Jaw Warriors had big news to announce as Saskatoon Contacts teammates Riley Heidt and Brayden Yager signed with their respective Clubs.

NEWS| Riley Heidt, the second overall #WHLBantamDraft selection, has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement. READ📄| https://t.co/ajFWZOGYoI pic.twitter.com/ain4lV5GSP — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) April 23, 2020

Riley Heidt has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @PGCougars! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/plwD6lmdsu pic.twitter.com/IwfhQubgHy — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 23, 2020

NEWS: 2020 1st round pick Brayden Yager has committed to the Warriors & WHL w/ the signing of a Standard Player Agreement. Yager was selected 3rd overall at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. Last season w/ the Contacts he had 18-24-42pts in 44GP. DETAILS: https://t.co/IoH55hWX1A pic.twitter.com/Gz23HBCIKd — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) April 24, 2020

Brayden Yager has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ the @MJWARRIORS! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/1f20Rvp8aB pic.twitter.com/fQNg65ELGB — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 24, 2020

A few days later, fourth-overall selection Lukas Dragicevic made it official with the Tri-City Americans as he signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Lukas Dragicevic, the fourth-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Tri-City Americans. ✍ » https://t.co/EGWcgjDPIB pic.twitter.com/sKSTwLqPAf — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) April 27, 2020

Defenceman Lukas Dragicevic has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ the @TCAmericans! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/IxgJCN9PE8 pic.twitter.com/bw6AZklzd8 — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 27, 2020

The Saskatoon Blades also received a commitment from a B.C.-born player on April 27, 2020. Tanner Molendyk, the fifth-overall selection hails from McBride, B.C., and signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We've signed 1st round pick Tanner Molendyk to a standard player agreement!! 📰https://t.co/SPWOnyn249 pic.twitter.com/UQmRP6ujSH — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) April 27, 2020

Defenceman Tanner Molendyk has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @BladesHockey! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/6Tr1R7gpvg pic.twitter.com/F3jUubfgak — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 27, 2020

The Red Deer Rebels signed Kalan Lind, the sixth-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, to a WHL Standard Player Agreement the following day to continue the trend of signings. Kalan’s older brother Kole, who found success in the league with the Kelowna Rockets and is a prospect of the Vancouver Canucks, was on hand to congratulate him for his big moment as well.

The Rebels have signed Kalan Lind their 2020 #WHLBantamDraft 1st round selection, 6th overall, to a standard players agreement. #RDR pic.twitter.com/xXVsO83QSY — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) April 28, 2020

Forward Kalan Lind has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @Rebelshockey! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/l3Tj8edh3z pic.twitter.com/n1d97LjoSy — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 28, 2020

Really proud of this kid. This past week has been a credit to your hard work. For a 15 year old kid he’s been through a bit more than most his age but he’s stuck with it through it all. Keep doubting and hating and he’ll continue to prove y’all wrong. #rebznation got a good one😏 pic.twitter.com/jILcPy8ruU — Kole Lind (@klind13) April 29, 2020

Tuesday, April 28 brought with it the announcement of Sam Oremba’s signing of a WHL Standard Player Agreement. The Seattle Thunderbirds chose the forward seventh overall less than a week earlier.

Sam Oremba has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @SeattleTbirds! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/WtK6KREuDG pic.twitter.com/CQ4FMJqjcD — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 28, 2020

Fast forwarding to today, the Rockets made it official with Cristall to add another strong player to their Club’s future.

The Rockets have signed 2020 first-round #WHLBantamDraft pick Andrew Cristall to a WHL Standard Player Agreement! Details ➡️ https://t.co/kwJemF0Ntg pic.twitter.com/tlQ4lQoxXD — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) May 14, 2020

Andrew Cristall has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @Kelowna_Rockets! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/1rVxr9CTmt pic.twitter.com/e7hESZ2Iz3 — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 14, 2020

The top Albertan selected at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, defenceman Austin Zemlak officially joined the Victoria Royals on Friday, May 1.

We are proud to announce that we have signed D Austin Zemlak, our 1st round pick in the 2020 #WHLBantamDraft, to a WHL Standard Player Agreement! Read: https://t.co/JJt2qw4Bn9 pic.twitter.com/65qtgQNTGy — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) May 1, 2020

Defenceman Austin Zemlak has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @victoriaroyals! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/LfBs462bIO pic.twitter.com/zegneWiLKy — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 1, 2020

Another Albertan on the way to a B.C. Division team, Lloydminster, Alta. product Mazden Leslie made things official with the Vancouver Giants on April 30.

SIGNED! 🖊️ The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce that they've signed defenceman Mazden Leslie to a @TheWHL Standard Player Agreement. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. Details 📎: https://t.co/rlJZqDwCaK Welcome to Vancouver Mazden! pic.twitter.com/H1ztA2DPbQ — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) April 30, 2020

Defenceman Mazden Leslie has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @WHLGiants! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/6ZowvQOrZj pic.twitter.com/1Yq5RF5LM7 — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 30, 2020

For the final selection of the top half of the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, the Medicine Hat Tigers looked one province east. Settling on Saskatchewan defenceman Reid Andresen, he signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Tigers on May 4.

We are proud to announce the club has signed defenceman Reid Andresen to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Details 📄: https://t.co/rNwfjWw97K#medhat #50yearsofTigers pic.twitter.com/C4UXLs4dU0 — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) May 4, 2020

Reid Andresen has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @tigershockey! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/ej7JA569eG pic.twitter.com/DRkPe4sFHM — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 4, 2020

Staying in the Central Division, the Calgary Hitmen looked west in the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. From Gibsons, B.C., they chose forward Oliver Tulk and later signed him to a WHL Standard Player Agreement on May 1.

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the signing of forward Oliver Tulk to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Get all the details right here ⬇️https://t.co/e08Ju6E9l3 pic.twitter.com/eFSjD5ZVZK — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) May 1, 2020

Oliver Tulk has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @WHLHitmen! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/de3mlhSFwc pic.twitter.com/6bqUjTNSuF — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 1, 2020

Friday, May 8 marked a special moment for the Brandon Wheat Kings as they officially welcomed Quinn Mantei to their Club with the signing of a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Quinn Mantei has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @bdnwheatkings! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/9mwDUUXsLs pic.twitter.com/xjgazuvo2j — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 8, 2020

The Winnipeg ICE welcomed their top selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, forward Zach Benson, on April 29, 2020.

BREAKING | The Winnipeg ICE Have Signed 2020, 14th Overall Draft Pick Zach Benson to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/rfUSfHJmkG pic.twitter.com/Aoj83ROx2B — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) April 29, 2020

Zach Benson has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @WHLWpgICE! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/awqkKyh9eh pic.twitter.com/WH0OPFFLoE — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 29, 2020

After being captained by defencemen in each of their past two seasons, the Prince Albert Raiders looked to the blue line first at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. Choosing Terrell Goldsmith 15th overall, he signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement on April 29, 2020.

The Raiders have signed 2005-born defenceman Terrell Goldsmith to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. 📲Get the details on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/z5ZlEqJKAa#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/8p3TrsWyVt — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) April 29, 2020

Terrell Goldsmith has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @PARaidersHockey! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/rNTM9FLiSR pic.twitter.com/0VxcmnLNW5 — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 29, 2020

The 16th-overall selection was an all-Albertan affair as the Lethbridge Hurricanes looked north to the provincial capital, selecting forward Cole Miller. A week later, he signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Club.

Forward Cole Miller has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @WHLHurricanes! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/1kAOFBlc0r pic.twitter.com/b3TPq7yZR0 — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 29, 2020

The Cougars wound up making three selections in the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft and signed all three to WHL Standard Player Agreements. The second of such signings was 17th-overall selection Caden Brown, who signed on May 4, 2020.

NEWS | Caden Brown, the 17th overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.#NorthernUprising | #WHL DETAILS https://t.co/V9m4YcPfmF pic.twitter.com/6kzRmZaQnh — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) May 4, 2020

Caden Brown has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @PGCougars! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/RkMUFqD940 pic.twitter.com/bnjfWZ74pQ — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 4, 2020

The second Edmontonian to be chosen at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft was defenceman Saige Weinstein. Selected by the U.S. Division’s Spokane Chiefs he would sign a WHL Standard Player Agreement exactly a week after being selected.

Saige Weinstein has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @spokanechiefs! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/rsVBwlhx34 pic.twitter.com/1qyD14g38r — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 29, 2020

As B.C. Division champions, the Kamloops Blazers chose 19th overall and looked within their province to make their first selection. Choosing defenceman Kaden Hammell, the Langley, B.C. product would sign a WHL Standard Player Agreement on Thursday, May 7.

Defenceman Kaden Hammell has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @blazerhockey! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/gDKGufbTBk pic.twitter.com/8PmhOOjVB3 — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 7, 2020

The Central Division champion Edmonton Oil Kings also looked within their provincial borders, selecting Medicine Hat, Alta. product Dawson Seitz 20th overall and later signing him to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Forward Dawson Seitz has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @EdmOilKings! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/PWBXTIulmY pic.twitter.com/fiBSC1hz68 — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 30, 2020

The Swift Current Broncos continued to keep a mindful eye on the future at April’s WHL Bantam Draft. Looking within Saskatchewan’s borders, they chose Regina, Sask. product Brady Birnie. On May 1, 2020, he officially joined them with the signing of a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

NEWS: The Broncos have signed 2020 first-round pick Brady Birnie to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Details: https://t.co/GVfQ8dmc9x pic.twitter.com/9jyJg54HY0 — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) May 1, 2020

Brady Birnie has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @SCBroncos! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/3QOB4rNjFq pic.twitter.com/yc7tXoJbh1 — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 1, 2020

Closing out the first round and 22 signings, Lloydminster, Alta. product Ryker Singer became a member of the Cougars. He officially joined the B.C. Division Club on May 5.

NEWS | Ryker Singer, the 22nd overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.#NorthernUprising | #WHL DETAILS 📰https://t.co/k7w97RMuw4 pic.twitter.com/9PbroRhI3W — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) May 5, 2020

Ryker Singer has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement w/ @PGCougars! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/tVfrkTHinj pic.twitter.com/yasHWygC66 — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 5, 2020

The WHL would like to welcome all players who have signed WHL Standard Player Agreements with their respective WHL member Clubs!