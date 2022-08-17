MENU
August 17, 2022

Social Buzz: Bob Ridley's legendary broadcast career celebrated

medicine hat tigers
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

He’s told countless stories from dozens of WHL arenas over his 52 seasons as Medicine Hat Tigers broadcaster, and on Tuesday, it became public that Bob Ridley was hanging up his mic.

Ridley’s voice, passion and good humour has been woven into the fabric of the Tigers franchise since he joined the team ahead of its inaugural season in 1970-71.

Since the news of Ridley’s retirement became public, fans, current and former WHL radio broadcasters and personalities from across the hockey world have taken to Twitter to congratulate Ridley on his historic career in Medicine Hat.

First, Ridley’s radio colleagues past and present shared their appreciation for his work:

Several WHL Clubs have also taken the time to recognize Ridley:

Members of the national media have also taken time to reflect on Ridley’s career:

No doubt, Ridley has left his mark on the WHL over his 52 seasons with the Tigers, and his career broadcast statistics might never be duplicated:

We’ll leave the final words on Ridley (in this article, at least) to his son:

