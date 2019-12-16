Six WHL Prospects to represent Canada at 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Calgary, Alta. – On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada named its final roster set to compete at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games Jan. 9-22 in Lausanne, Switzerland, featuring six prospects from the Western Hockey League.

Five of the six players selected competed in the 2019 WHL Cup in Calgary that saw Kamloops Blazers prospect Dylan Ernst and Team Saskatchewan win the tournament over Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Denton Mateychuk and Winnipeg ICE prospect Conor Geekie’s Team Manitoba.

Geekie, Matthew Savoie and Nate Danielson round out the forward group for the WHL. Geekie led his province at the WHL Cup by tallying seven points (3G-4A) in five games.

On the defensive end, Denton Mateychuk will look to continue his strong play coming off a seven-point (3G-4A) performance at the WHL Cup. The product from Dominion City, Man. also potted his first career WHL goal in only his second game in the league against the visiting Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night. From Burnaby Winter Club in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) is Mats Lindgren who was picked with the seventh-overall selection by the Blazers at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. He has tallied 10 assists in 17 games this season in the CSSHL. He’s also has appeared for the Blazers twice this season.

In net, Dylan Ernst of the Moose Jaw Midget AAA Warriors in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMHL) has posted a strong start to the season with a 13-3-0-2 record, 0.92 save percentage and 2.36 goals-against average in 18 starts this season for the Warriors. Ernst, the product of Weyburn, Sask., was selected in the second round, 28th overall, by the Blazers at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

WHL PROSPECTS REPRESENTING CANADA AT 2020 YOUTH WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES

Position Name Height Weight WHL Team Goaltender Dylan Ernst 6’1″ 149 Kamloops Blazers Defender Mats Lindgren 5’8″ 145 Kamloops Blazers Defender Denton Mateychuk 5’9″ 170 Moose Jaw Warriors Forward Nate Danielson 6’0″ 183 Brandon Wheat Kings Forward Conor Geekie 6’3″ 173 Winnipeg ICE Forward Matthew Savoie 5’9″ 181 Winnipeg ICE

Hockey Canada sought the support of its member branches and regional scouts in identifying a long-list of athletes from across the country to be given consideration for nomination to the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Leading the team behind the bench will be head coach Gordie Dwyer (Dalhousie, N.B.), alongside assistant coaches Dan Lacroix (Shefford, Que.) and Troy Smith (Hamilton, Ont.). The staff is be rounded out by sport physiotherapist Michael Morin (Saint-Georges, Que.) and equipment manager Robin McDonald (Didsbury, Alta.).

Canada, which won silver at the 2016 Youth Olympics, will face Russia (Jan. 18) and Denmark (Jan. 19) in Group B play during the preliminary round, with the semifinals set for Jan. 21 and the bronze and gold medal games on Jan. 22.

