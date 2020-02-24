Silvertips’ Wolf named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 23, 2020.

A prospect of the Calgary Flames, Wolf posted a 3-0-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, stopped 60 of 63 shots for a 0.952 save percentage, and recorded one shutout in 180 minutes of action. Having already secured their spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs, the Silvertips have a 40-12-3-1 record through 56 games, placing them second in the WHL’s U.S. Division and Western Conference.

Wolf’s week began Wednesday with a 10-save shutout in a 6-0 win against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Saturday, Wolf made 15 saves on 16 shots in a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Giants, ending an 11-game winning streak by the B.C. Division club. In a pivotal matchup Sunday, Wolf turned aside 35 of 37 shots in a 6-2 win against the Portland Winterhawks. Wolf was named the first star of Sunday’s game as well as the second star of the night in the WHL.

The 18-year-old from Tustin, Calif. has appeared in 41 games this season with the Silvertips, posting a 30-9-2-0 record, 1.84 GAA, 0.938 SV%, and nine shutouts. His nine shutouts are tied for third in Silvertips single-season history with Carter Hart (2016-17), two away from the franchise single-season record (Leland Irving, 2006-07).

As of Monday, Wolf leads the WHL in GAA, SV%, and shutouts and is tied for first in wins with divisional rival Joel Hofer from the Winterhawks. The Flames chose Wolf in the seventh round, 214th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

In 122 WHL regular season games for his career, the 6-foot-0, 165-pound goaltender has posted an 84-30-4-2 record, 1.83 GAA, 0.935 SV%, and 20 shutouts. Wolf’s 20 shutouts rank him in a tie for fifth in WHL history with Dustin Slade and Justin Pogge.

In 11 WHL playoff games, Wolf has posted a 5-4-1-0 record, 1.99 GAA, 0.915 SV%, and one shutout. He was originally selected by the Silvertips in the fifth round, 104th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Silvertips are in action next on Wednesday, February 26 (7:05 p.m. PT) against the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

February 17 – February 23: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

February 10 – February 16: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

February 3 – February 9: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

January 27 – February 2: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

January 20 – January 26: Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

