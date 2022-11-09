Silvertips’ Williams to lead Canada at 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

Everett Silvertips head coach and general manager Dennis Williams has been named head coach of Canada’s entry at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, N.S. and Moncton, N.B.

Williams returns to Canada’s national junior side after serving as an assistant coach on Canada’s gold medal-winning squad this past August.

He will be joined by a trio of assistant coaches including Lethbridge Hurricanes bench boss Brent Kisio, as well as Prince Albert Raiders goaltending coach Kelly Guard.

Regina Pats equipment manager Gord Cochran will also serve as part of Canada’s support staff at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Dennis and James Boyd following a gold medal at the 2022 World Juniors to help bring momentum and consistency from our success in the summer,” said Program of Excellence director of player personnel, and former Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Alan Millar. “We are also excited to welcome Stéphane, Brent, Alan, Kelly and James Emery, as each coach brings a wealth of experience and success from the Canadian Hockey League and international levels. We believe we have assembled a world-class coaching staff that will play a large part in defending our gold medal on the East Coast starting next month.”

Williams is in his sixth season as head coach of the Silvertips, adding the general manager title to his responsibilities in July of 2021. He has led the Silvertips to four U.S. Division titles, three Western Conference regular season titles and a Western Conference playoff championship. He has been named WHL Western Conference Coach of the Year twice (2017-18, 2019-20) and U.S. Division Coach of the Year once (2021-22). In addition to his gold medal at the 2022 World Juniors, Williams won a silver medal as an assistant with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also served as head coach of Team Canada Black at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Kisio is in his eighth season as head coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Prior to joining the Hurricanes, he spent eight seasons as an assistant coach (2007-15) and assistant general manager (2014-15) with the Calgary Hitmen, helping lead the team to a WHL Championship in 2010. Internationally, he served as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, won a gold medal as head coach at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, won a silver medal as an assistant with Team Pacific at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and served as head coach of Team Canada White at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Canada’s National Junior Team will gather in Moncton for a four-day selection camp from December 9-12 before selecting a final roster ahead of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The selection camp roster will be announced in the coming weeks.