Silvertips’ Williams named WHL Western Conference Coach of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Dennis Williams, Head Coach of the Everett Silvertips, has been named the WHL Western Conference Coach of the Year and nominee for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (WHL Coach of the Year) presented by McSweeney’s Premium Jerky & Meat Snacks.

Williams, the WHL’s Western Conference Coach of the Year, led the Silvertips to a record of 46-13-3-1 (96 points) in this his third season behind the bench in Everett. A 40-year-old native of Stratford, Ont., Williams looks to become the second coach in Everett Silvertips history to be named WHL Coach of the Year. Kevin Constantine (2003-04) is the only other coach in Silvertips history to be recognized as WHL Coach of the Year.

WHL Eastern and Western Conference Coaches of the Year are voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches. The winner of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy for WHL Coach of the Year will be announced on Thursday, May 7.

The Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy for WHL Coach of the Year is presented annually to the WHL coach who has had the greatest impact upon his Club’s performance during the WHL Regular Season. The trophy is named in memory of Dunc McCallum, the legendary Brandon Wheat Kings Head Coach, who was twice named WHL Coach of the Year while building the Wheat Kings into a WHL powerhouse in the 1970s. From 1976 to 1981, McCallum compiled an impressive regular season record of 251-123-41 while behind the bench of the Wheat Kings.

Winners of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy / WHL Coach of the Year (since 2000):

2018-19: Marc Habscheid, Prince Albert Raiders

2017-18: Manny Viveiros, Swift Current Broncos

2016-17: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2015-16: Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals

2014-15: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2013-14: Dave Lowry, Victoria Royals

2012-13: Ryan McGill, Kootenay ICE

2011-12: Jim Hiller, Tri-City Americans

2010-11: Don Nachbaur, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10: Mark Holick, Kootenay ICE

2008-09: Don Hay, Vancouver Giants

2007-08: Don Nachbaur, Tri-City Americans

2006-07: Cory Clouston, Kootenay ICE

2005-06: Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

2004-05: Cory Clouston, Kootenay ICE

2003-04: Kevin Constantine, Everett Silvertips

2002-03: Marc Habscheid, Kelowna Rockets

2001-02: Bob Lowes, Regina Pats

2000-01: Brent Sutter, Red Deer Rebels

1999-00: Todd McLellan, Swift Current Broncos



