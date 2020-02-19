Silvertips to host Mental Health Awareness game on Friday

The Everett Silvertips have partnered with Talk Today and Volunteers of America Western Washington for a Mental Health Awareness game on Friday, February 21 at 7:35 pm (PT) when the Tips’ take on the Prince George Cougars.

“Mental Health Awareness Night is important to get people talking about mental health and suicide to reduce stigma and point people to available community resources. Talking about mental health and suicide reduces the risk that a crisis will escalate to the point someone is contemplating ending their life by making it easier for the individual to ask for help and educating the community to recognize when someone might be at risk and informing them of the options for getting help,” said Rena Fitzgerald, Senior Program Manager of Volunteers of America Western Washington.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A Volunteers of America Western Washington-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services

Videos featuring Silvertips players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and Volunteers of America Western Washington

Mental health signs for fans to write on and show in unison at a designated stoppage in play

A Volunteers of America Western Washington fundraising component

This Mental Health Awareness game is part of the Silvertip’s ongoing partnership with Volunteers of America Western Washington and the Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

“If you have questions about mental health or suicide, please reach out to your local crisis line at 800-584-3578 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Trained counselors are available 24/7,” continued Fitzgerald.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

For ticket information, contact the Everett Silvertips at 425-252-5100 or www.EverettSilvertips.com