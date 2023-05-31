Silvertips sign first-rounder Caine Wilke to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips have officially signed 2023 first-round pick Caine Wilke to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Wilke, an ’08-born center, was selected 20th-overall in the 2023 WHL Draft. The Saskatoon, SK native recorded 28 goals and 43 assists in 29 regular season games for the Saskatoon Stallions U15 AA in 2022-23, leading his team by 31 points. He also added a team-high 12 points in four postseason games.

“I’m excited to join the Everett Silvertips,” Wilke said. “I’ve heard lots of good things about the Everett organization from the fan base to how players are treated. I’m excited to get there, work hard, be a part of the team and showcase my talent.”

🚨 SIGNING NEWS 🚨 We’ve inked 20th-overall pick Caine Wilke (C, ’08) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement!#ForEverett — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) May 31, 2023

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound Wilke joins 10th-overall pick Brek Liske in signing with the Silvertips. Prior to the Stallions, he notched 22 goals and 21 assists in 26 games with the Saskatoon Bandits U15 AA during the 2021-22 campaign. He contributed 17 points in 9 postseason games that year, helping the Bandits to a SAAHL U15 league title.

“Caine brings a very high level of skill and his compete is off the charts,” commented Silvertips general manager/head coach Dennis Williams. “He’s a driver of his line and we project him to be the same type of player at the WHL level. He’s an all-around player that has the potential to contribute offensively, while being dependable and responsible away from the puck.”

“We’re excited to officially welcome Caine and his family to the Silvertips organization,” he added.

Four of the last five first-round picks utilized by Everett have come from the 20th-overall spot. Previous selections include winger Julien Maze (’22), defenseman Tarin Smith (’21) and defenseman Ronan Seeley (’17) who has since joined the ranks of professional hockey as a Carolina Hurricanes prospect.

“Caine’s tenacious play and offensive ability is a perfect fit for what we’re looking for in a Silvertip,” noted assistant general manager Mike Fraser. “He will be a big part of our future and we’re excited to have him committed to our program.”

By signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, Wilke is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL.