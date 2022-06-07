Silvertips sign first-round selection Julien Maze to WHL Standard Player Agreement

The Everett Silvertips have officially inked forward Julien Maze to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Maze, who hails from Edmonton, Alta., was selected 20th-overall by Everett in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft in May.

“It feels amazing to sign with the Silvertips,” said Maze. “No words can describe it. I’m so thankful and humbled to be drafted and trusted to be in such an amazing organization. I’m looking forward to getting down to Everett and meeting the players, staff and fans.”

Maze caught the eye of the Everett scouting staff as one of the youngest prospects in the draft class, amassing 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 25 total regular season games with OHA Edmonton Prep at the U15 and U16 levels. He also recorded two points in three playoff games with the U15 Prep team.

“We’re really excited to officially sign Julien,” said Silvertips general manager/head coach Dennis Williams. “We feel Julien brings tremendous amount of skill, playmaking and competitiveness with high character. He blends really well with our program and how we want to play on the ice and act off it. We look forward to having him and his family with our organization here in Everett.”

A left-handed shot measuring at 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, Maze is the third first-round selection the Silvertips have made in the last six drafts with all three coming at the 20th-overall slot; Tarin Smith (2021) and Ronan Seeley (2017) were the previous two. Twelve Everett first-round picks have gone on to play for the Silvertips in franchise history, including Zach Hamill (3rd-overall, 2003), Kyle Beach (10th-overall, 2005) and Ryan Murray (9th-overall, 2008). Hamill, Beach and Murray would each later be drafted in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, with three others selected in later rounds: Kent Simpson (2nd round, 2010), Nicholas Walters (4th round, 2012) and Ronan Seeley (7th round, 2020).

“I’m really looking forward to finding a new level of play and using it to my advantage,” Maze noted. “I want to start a new grind.”

“We’re excited to have Julien on board,” commented Silvertips director of player personnel Mike Fraser. “He will be a big part of our future. He’s an exciting, dynamic forward who checks off all the boxes. He will fit in perfectly with the Silvertips and our team culture.”

Maze appeared at the Alberta Cup with Team Alberta Grey in April, netting six goals with three assists in five games. He was named a tournament All-Star for his performance and earned Player of the Game honors in his Apr. 28 matchup against Team Alberta Black. Additionally, Maze was named a tournament First-Team All-Star of the NWCAA Rocky Mountain Classic.