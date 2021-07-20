Silvertips sign CHL Import Draft selection Niko Huuhtanen

Everett, Wash. – Everett Silvertips general manager and head coach Dennis Williams announced Monday the club has signed right winger and 2021 CHL Import Draft selection Niko Huuhtanen to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Huuhtanen, who competed for Team Finland at the IIHF U18 World Championships in April, was selected second overall in the CHL Import Draft by the Silvertips in June, and is eligble for the 2021 NHL Draft.

The product of Helsinki, Finland, who joins the Silvertips starting this upcoming season, is ranked 49th among International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

“We’re very excited to receive Niko’s commitment to our program, the Western Hockey League, and a terrific future that awaits him in the Pacific Northwest,” said Williams. “As an NHL Draft eligible forward, he brings a dynamic and well-rounded game that provides a terrific fit among our group. We’re looking forward to seeing him in a Silvertips jersey this season and help advance his development.”

Huuhtanen last season competed for the Tappara U20 club (Finland) and tied the team lead with 20 goals in 37 games, compiling 34 points overall. Huuhtanen added one goal in a pair of playoff games while helping Tappara advance to semifinal play with a regular season record of 17-8-3-2.

On the international stage, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward suited up for Team Finland at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship and helped the program advance to the bronze medal game, collecting five points (2G-3A) in seven games.